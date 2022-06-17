Advertisement

Burlington celebrates Juneteenth all weekend long

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, and Burlington is holding events all weekend to celebrate.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865. That’s when the news of the end of the Civil War finally reached Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the enslaved people there learned that they were free.

Edwin Owusu helped organize the events in Burlington. He spoke with our Darren Perron about what people can expect, and the significance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday. Watch the video to see their conversation.

Click here for more on Juneteenth events in Burlington.

