Burlington celebrates Juneteenth all weekend long

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Juneteenth is Sunday, and Burlington is holding events all weekend to celebrate.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865. That’s when the news of the end of the Civil War finally reached Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation, and the enslaved people there learned that they were free.

Edwin Owusu helped organize the events in Burlington. He spoke with our Darren Perron about what people can expect, and the significance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday. Watch the video to see their conversation.

