Carstensen, Karki take Decathlon titles

Rice and Essex grads wrap H.S. track careers in style
Rice and Essex grads wrap H.S. track careers in style
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rice’s Autumn Carstensen and Essex’s Lucius Karki respectively claimed the girls and boys decathlon titles Tuesday at Burlington High School.

The girls race was close, but Carstensen’s win in the 100 meter hurdles and ties in the high jump and long jump paved the way.

Karki was boosted by a personal record in the pole vault and held off Green Mountain Union’s Eben Mosher for the crown.

