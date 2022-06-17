Cooler fire sparks evacuations at St. Albans supermarket

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the Hannaford supermarket in St. Albans on Friday.

The fire chief said employees spotted sparks and flames coming from one of the coolers inside the store. They tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

Fire crews went in, cut the power and used powerful fans to air out the store.

People were let back in a short time later.

