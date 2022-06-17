Advertisement

GMC truck stolen from Barton residence

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a 2007 white GMC truck was stolen from a Barton residence.

Police say the truck has Vermont plates BKB340. The homeowner says it was taken from the garage between 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The owner says the truck has a toolbox behind the cab, brand new wood on the dump bed and a missing tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

