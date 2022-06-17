Advertisement

Horror lovers head for 'Scream' at Derby lavender farm

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not be lavender season quite yet, but one Vermont lavender farm uses its resources to draw visitors year-round. This weekend, that means a spooky attraction: the Lavender Backwoods Scream.

Lavender Essentials of Vermont in Derby is combining lavender and Halloween to give people something fun to do.

Our Elissa Borden got all the details from farm owner Michele Capron. Watch the video to see their conversation.

That’s not the only event that draws visitors to this Derby farm. From the Lavender 5k to foraging classes, cabin and campsite rentals, a sunflower patch, or a romantic date night-- Capron loves having her property go to good use.

She says it can be tough to find things to do up this way.

“One of the real reasons we started the lavender farm was because we, as a couple, me and my husband, we’re always looking for something to do. We would drive an hour to go somewhere new to have a hot dog at a new stand. And it’s really hard to find things to do, and we on the lavender farm have been really excited to create new things for people to do,” Capron said.

Lavender Essentials sits on 10 acres of land and Capron says they planted their first lavender plants five years ago.

