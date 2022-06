A Massachusetts man dies in serious crash on Vermont road

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man dies Thursday after a bad crash in Dummerston.

Police say 38-year-old Paul Dulude was driving a water truck north on I91 just before 12:30 p.m. when he veered off the road.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

