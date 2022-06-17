Advertisement

New state police barracks to open in Berlin

Troopers who cover central Vermont will move from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin.
By WCAX News Team
Jun. 17, 2022
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newest Vermont state police field station.

The barracks is in Berlin at 578 Paine Turnpike North.

It’s the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016.

The building used to be the Mid-State Library and was remodeled to create a bigger space for troopers with more technology.

Friday’s ceremony is at 10 a.m., and Governor Phil Scott will be there.

