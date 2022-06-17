Advertisement

Officer-involved use of force investigation underway in Newfane

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(KWTX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWFANE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane.

It happened early Friday morning when police say a homeowner called them about a visitor acting irrationally and causing damage.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man on the roof.

Troopers say attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, so they shot a less-than-lethal bean-bag-type projectile at the man, which hit him. After being struck, police say the man slipped off the roof and fell about 15 feet to the ground.

He was sent to the hospital with significant injuries.

Police have not yet released the identities of anyone involved in the incident and say the investigation is in its early stages.

