Police investigate deadly Route 15 crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating another deadly crash on Vermont roads Thursday.

Police say they got the call from a car’s on-star system on Route 15 in Walden.

When police got there, they say they found a Ford Explorer rolled over in an embankment, crashed into a tree.

The driver was reportedly unresponsive and later died.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or who the driver was.

