Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults

Carl Sanborn
Carl Sanborn(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help finding a Vermont man accused of sexually assaulting several children.

Vermont State Police say Carl Sanborn, 52, of Barnet, molested the young victims over the course of several years.

Investigators say the children were between 4 and 15 years old.

Police say the investigation started at the beginning of June when alleged victims came forward.

There is a warrant out for Sanborn’s arrest on charges of repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

If you know where to find Sanborn, the police want to hear from you. Call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

