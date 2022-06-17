Quebec woman killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a bad crash in St. Johnsbury, claims a life.
Police say the crash happened on Route 5 just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday. A group of bikers were riding south when one of the bikers lost control.
Another biker and passenger, riding close behind, crashed trying to avoid a collision. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.
53 year old Judith Dion died on the scene.
