Quebec woman killed in motorcycle crash in Vermont

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a bad crash in St. Johnsbury, claims a life.

Police say the crash happened on Route 5 just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday. A group of bikers were riding south when one of the bikers lost control.

Another biker and passenger, riding close behind, crashed trying to avoid a collision. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

53 year old Judith Dion died on the scene.

