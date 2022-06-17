Advertisement

Two arrested in federal drug investigation, Newport police seeking third

Newport Police are looking for a 22-year-old Vermonter they say refused to stop for officers, even after a crash.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened Wednesday while police were investigating drug charges for an out-of-stater with the Vermont Drug Task Force and its Federal partners.

Now, police say they’re looking for Dakota Merrill. They say he drove the car that sped away with two suspects.

Police say he wouldn’t stop for police on Main Street, sideswiped a car at the intersection of Routes 14 and 59 in Irasburg and finally crashed into a ditch on River Road in Coventry.

Officers say Merrill, along with 25-year-old Romello Appleton and 26-year-old Jacob Roy ran off.

Appleton and Roy were found with the help of police K-9 Ozzball.

Appleton was the focus of the investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force.

They’re still looking for Merrill.

