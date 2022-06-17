Wrong-way driver creates scary situation on I-91
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on I-91 scares drivers and sent troopers into action.
It happened Thursday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. on the interstate in Coventry.
Police say 42-year-old Javad Naqizade from Texas went the wrong-way in the southbound lane.
Troopers slowed the southbound traffic, ahead of the truck and detective stopped him from driving.
He was arrested on the Exit 27 SB on-ramp.
Naqizade will be in court in August on the charges of grossly negligent operation and interstate regulations.
We’re not sure what happened.
