Wrong-way driver creates scary situation on I-91

A tractor-trailer going the wrong way on I-91 scares drivers and sent troopers into action.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It happened Thursday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. on the interstate in Coventry.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. on the interstate in Coventry.

Police say 42-year-old Javad Naqizade from Texas went the wrong-way in the southbound lane.

Troopers slowed the southbound traffic, ahead of the truck and detective stopped him from driving.

He was arrested on the Exit 27 SB on-ramp.

Naqizade will be in court in August on the charges of grossly negligent operation and interstate regulations.

We’re not sure what happened.

