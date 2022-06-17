Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see some big changes in our weather for the start of the weekend with some much colder weather settling in for Saturday. Look for cloudy and breezy conditions for much of the day with showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will spend most of the day in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will clear up a bit on Saturday night with lows falling into the 40s. Sunday is looking a little nicer with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll likely see more cloudiness east of the Green Mountains, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer than Saturday, but still below normal by about ten degrees with highs in the mid 60s.

The warm up continues on Monday as temperatures get back on track with mostly sunny skies. Highs early in the week will be in the low to mid 70s. The nice weather continues on Tuesday, before the chance of showers return for mid week and into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer for the end of the week as well with highs getting back into the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

