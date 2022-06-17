Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Today will be sort of like Thursday - warm, breezy, with a few showers & thunderstorms, but not as bad as it was on Thursday, In fact, most of the day today will be just fine with partly sunny skies. But a few showers, and maybe a thunderstorm or two, will come through during the morning hours, and another batch during the late evening hours. That second, later batch will be coming along with a cold front that is going to bring in a shot of really chilly air for the weekend.

Saturday is going to be a raw, chilly day with a few rain showers and blustery NW winds which will make it feel even colder. There could even be a few snowflakes flying around the higher mountain peaks! Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s for most of us, with some of those colder pockets stuck in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days as sunshine returns after a few morning showers. It will be warmer than Saturday, but still a good 10 or more degrees below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 78°). And it will still be breezy out of the NW on Sunday, too.

Temperatures will rebound on Monday back into the low/mid 70s with lots of sunshine. That will be the trend heading into Tuesday as well. Summer begins on Tuesday at 5:13 a.m.!

It will feel like summer on Wednesday into Thursday with partly sunny skies, but there will be the chance for a few showers each day.

Enjoy the weekend despite the chill in the air! -Gary

