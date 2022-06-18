Lead tackle buy back initiative in Upper Valley

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley nature organization wants anglers to check their tackleboxes for lead. That’s because loons in the region are still dying from lead poisoning.

While the Vermont Center for Ecostudies says you can’t buy lead tackle in stores anymore, it’s still ending up in the environment as fishermen use up their old supplies.

So, VCE is embarking on a new effort to encourage them to switch it out, by buying lead tackle back.

“At a number of different fishing accesses around the state anglers will be able to turn in their lead tackle and get a voucher to purchase new, non-lead tackle. We’ll try to get some lead out of those aquatic systems,” Susan Hindinger, Associate Director at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies says.

Those interested in learning more about the program can reach out to Loon Biologist at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, Eric Hanson.

