Rain wrecks opening Thursday at Thunder Road
Street stocks, Tigers races shortened, Late models postponed
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARRE Vt. (WCAX) - The intermittent rain wreaked havoc at the high banks on Thursday night, with both the Street Stocks and Tigers races shortened and the Late models postponed.
Michael MacAskill would take checkers in a 35 of 40 lap Tiger race, while Tommy Smith claimed the win in Streets with 21 of 25 laps complete.
