Rain wrecks opening Thursday at Thunder Road

BARRE Vt. (WCAX) - The intermittent rain wreaked havoc at the high banks on Thursday night, with both the Street Stocks and Tigers races shortened and the Late models postponed.

Michael MacAskill would take checkers in a 35 of 40 lap Tiger race, while Tommy Smith claimed the win in Streets with 21 of 25 laps complete.

