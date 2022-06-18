Advertisement

Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search.

The canine comforted 65-year-old Donald Gurney with cuddles when he was located near Knapp Pond in Cavendish.

Stowe Mountain Rescue writes in a Facebook post, “When the handler tried to gently prize the dog away, neither the dog nor the subject had any interest in breaking up the snuggle.”

As requested by one of our followers, here’s a photo of the search dog who found the subject at the Cavendish search....

Posted by Stowe Mountain Rescue on Friday, June 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Donald Gurney, 65, of Springfield, is now in its third day.
Missing Vermont man found alive after 3 days of searching
Nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center say they're under attack. They're calling on...
UVM Medical Center nurses say they’re under attack
Courtesy: Putney Fire and Rescue
Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash
Vermont State Police are investigating an aggravated assault on a 14-year-old boy.
Two juveniles facing charges after fight, teen sent to hospital
A 10-year-old girl is being credited with saving her mother’s life following an allergic...
10-year-old girl from Stowe credited with saving mother’s life

Latest News

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
police
South Burlington police help ducks cross street
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company