Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man

CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search.

The canine comforted 65-year-old Donald Gurney with cuddles when he was located near Knapp Pond in Cavendish.

Stowe Mountain Rescue writes in a Facebook post, “When the handler tried to gently prize the dog away, neither the dog nor the subject had any interest in breaking up the snuggle.”

As requested by one of our followers, here’s a photo of the search dog who found the subject at the Cavendish search.... Posted by Stowe Mountain Rescue on Friday, June 17, 2022

