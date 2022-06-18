Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAVENDISH, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe Mountain Rescue shared a touching photo of the rescue dog who found a missing Springfield man Thursday after a three-day search.
The canine comforted 65-year-old Donald Gurney with cuddles when he was located near Knapp Pond in Cavendish.
Stowe Mountain Rescue writes in a Facebook post, “When the handler tried to gently prize the dog away, neither the dog nor the subject had any interest in breaking up the snuggle.”
