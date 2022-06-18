Advertisement

Vt. state leaders weigh in on summer tourism

Gov. Scott addresses what the state can expect for tourism this summer.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are weighing in on Vermont’s summer tourism outlook. Many schools are out, and American families are planning their summer vacations.

Many are facing steep gas prices expensive plane tickets. Governor Phil Scott says that, along with inflation, is a concern.

But he says many people within the region are choosing to drive instead of flying, and that could draw people to Vermont.

“All looks good at this point in time and it does appear as well that some of the supply chain issues are subsiding,” Gov. Scott said. “But gas prices are much too high.”

The Governor says some of the supply chain issues are beginning to work themselves out. But he says that labor shortages will remain a challenge this summer.

