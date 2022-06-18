Advertisement

What to do Saturday, June 18

What to do in our region this Father's Day Weekend.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region this Father’s Day Weekend.

Rulf’s Orchard is teaming up with North Country Mission of Hope to host a Color Run/Walk 5k. Participants will be doused with color as they make their way through the orchard course. This fun run will benefit the Mission of Hope’s medical clinic in Nicaragua. This clinic provides physical healthcare, dental, and mental health services. Participants can register at 8:30 a.m. and start the run/walk at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 a person. Anyone under the age of 5 can attend for free.

Abenaki Heritage Weekend takes place the weekend of June 18 & 19.

Guests can attend an arts marketplace, listen to local tribe bands, browse vendors, and watch presentations. The heritage weekend will take place at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. Guests can show up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Or 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

Strand Center for the Arts is hosting a Father’s Day Artisan Market.

A chance to snag something for the father figure in your life. Guests can browse and shop from various vendors. Possible gift ideas include woodwork, baked goods, fiber art, and jewelry. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

Cutis Lumber on Pine Street in Burlington is hosting a Petpalooza Saturday.

Anyone can stop by their Pine Street location to browse and adopt some pets. The adoption event goes from 10 a.m. until; 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

