Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather was a little bizarre Saturday, with temperatures only in the 40s and 50s, and showers. Whiteface Mountain in New York even had a few snowflakes at the summit. Thankfully, Father’s Day is looking much better, though still breezy and on the cool side. Most of the region will have partly sunny skies, though a few showers will persist in New Hampshire. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s...still a good 10 degrees below average. Sunday night will be chilly, with 40s for lows. The Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire, however, may dip into the 30s with isolated frost. Keep that in mind if you have gardens or outdoor container plants.

Monday will bring a lot of sunshine for the last day of spring. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the low 50s. Summer officially arrives Tuesday, though showers are expected as a warm front moves in. A few showers could linger into Wednesday. Thursday is looking dry, then a few thunderstorms are possible Friday. Temperatures will be warming into the 80s, making it feel like summer. Saturday will be dry and warm.

