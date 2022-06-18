BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will certainly not feel like mid to late June. Clouds will be persistent today, and a trough will bring showers, mainly this afternoon and northern parts of the region. Believe it or not, a few wet snowflakes are possible at the summits. Highs today will be unseasonably chilly, with highs only in the 50s. Even a few 40s are possible east of the Champlain Valley. A few breaks of sun are possible late in New York, and those spots may reach 60 degrees. A stiff northwest wind will make for blustery conditions. Father’s Day will be more pleasant, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. However, it will still be breezy and a bit cool, with highs in the 60s.

The last day of spring will be beautiful on Monday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs getting back into the 70s. Summer arrives Tuesday, with showers that day and possibly a thunderstorm. Wednesday through Friday will feel more like summer, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s Wednesday, then in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

