Advertisement

Barre Police on patrol find 40 bags of Heroin

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre
Stowe Mountain Rescue
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults

Latest News

Rajnii Eddins
Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex
North Main Street in Waterbury
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting
Burlington
Juneteenth Gospel Brunch in Park event in Burlington
Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex