Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another weekend and police said there has been another gunfire incident in Burlington. This is the 13th time that 911 callers have reported hearing multiple gunshots and screaming. Responding officers said just before 1 am Saturday morning, they found ballistic evidence of a gun fight between two groups of people at the Marketplace Parking Garage in downtown Burlington.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no indication anyone was struck by the gunfire. BPD said a gunfire incident is defined as the discharge of a firearm in a criminal manner. Police said if you know anything, call them at 802-540-2345. “Luckily, no one got hurt. Right now we’re still developing the identity of the perpetrators,” said Detective Oren Byrne of the Burlington Police Department.

Police could not tell WCAX how many people were involved in this altercation. Detective Byrne said the assumption is that this incident is isolated among the two parties, but that is subject to change. He said when officers arrived Saturday morning, it appeared to only be witnesses that were still on scene.

