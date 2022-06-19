Looking Ahead: Week of June 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for the week of June 20, 2022.

Looking for a way to beat the summer heat? The City of St. Albans has you covered.

Monday June 20, 2022, city leaders and members of the community are set to unveil a year’s long construction project to open a community pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area.

According to City Manager Dominic Cloud, the pool is the first indoor/outdoor community pool in Vermont. It features a 6-lane competitive swimming section, diving board, and large water slide. In the summer the pool will be open-air, and in the winter the city will install an inflatable dome to cover the pool.

The project was first approved just before the COVID-19 shutdown, and constructed during 2021 and a portion of 2022.

More information can be found here.

In New Hampshire, hospital leadership will host a 30th Annual celebration event to honor Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock.

Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock, New Hampshire’s only children’s hospital and a member of Dartmouth Health, will mark its 30th anniversary on Monday, June 20, with celebrations at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Manchester.

The Lebanon celebration will be held from 12-2 pm and the Manchester celebration will be held from 11 am-1 pm.

In Lebanon, speakers include Joanne M. Conroy, CEO and President of Dartmouth Health. Physician in chief, Dr. Keith J. Loud will also speak.

Manchester will feature Dr. Erik Shessler, Chair of General Pediatrics and Associate Medical Director for Dartmouth Health Children’s and others.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.