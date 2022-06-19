Newport woman arrested on attempted murder charges

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Newport woman on Saturday night after they say she assaulted several people with objects, including her car.

Police were called to Spring Street around 10:54 a.m. on Friday. Investigation revealed that Sarah Carpenter, 49, Newport and three other people had been arguing. As a result, police say Carpenter struck them with blunt objects.

Police say when Carpenter was fleeing the scene, she struck one other person with her car, and took off.

The victim struck by the car suffered head and neck injuries and was transported to North Country Hospital, and was later released. Another individual who told police they were in a relationship with Carpenter declined medical attention.

Around 5:02 p.m., police went to Carpenter’s home and found her car with damage consistent with the incident. She was arrested.

Carpenter is charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Unlawful Restraint

Disorderly Conduct

She is currently being held without bail and is expected in Orleans District Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.