Advertisement

Old Stone House Museum unveils new Juneteenth exhibit

By Cam Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In honor of Juneteenth, The Old Stone House Museum is unveiling a new exhibit.

It’s called ‘In a Different Hue: Race and Representation.’ Juneteenth is the day 250,000 enslaved black Americans in Galveston, Texas were told they were free, in 1865. That was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

The exhibit features different artifacts including a black sock doll, believed to have been left behind in Vermont’s Underground Railroad. It also features a portrayal of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, recovered from the Eastside Restaurant.

Organizers say the goal is to spark a conversation about race in our own communities.

“Using it as a day of reflection and to really think about what this holiday means,” Spencer Kuchle said. “To think about the history behind it and really engage with that history, and trying to learn as much as we can about this often overlooked history.”

The museum will be unveiling the exhibit during their Juneteenth celebration on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre
Stowe Mountain Rescue
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults
Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday

Latest News

Looking Ahead: Week of June 20
Kayla's Goodbye
Goodbye: Kayla Martin
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi give gardening tips.
In the Garden: Pests on Plants
What to do Sunday, June 19.
What to do Sunday, June 19
Sarah Carpenter, 49, Newport arrested Saturday afternoon.
Newport woman arrested on attempted murder charges