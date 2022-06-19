Old Stone House Museum unveils new Juneteenth exhibit

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In honor of Juneteenth, The Old Stone House Museum is unveiling a new exhibit.

It’s called ‘In a Different Hue: Race and Representation.’ Juneteenth is the day 250,000 enslaved black Americans in Galveston, Texas were told they were free, in 1865. That was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

The exhibit features different artifacts including a black sock doll, believed to have been left behind in Vermont’s Underground Railroad. It also features a portrayal of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, recovered from the Eastside Restaurant.

Organizers say the goal is to spark a conversation about race in our own communities.

“Using it as a day of reflection and to really think about what this holiday means,” Spencer Kuchle said. “To think about the history behind it and really engage with that history, and trying to learn as much as we can about this often overlooked history.”

The museum will be unveiling the exhibit during their Juneteenth celebration on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

