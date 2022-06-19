Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Bennington

Bennington Police investigate late night shooting
Bennington Police investigate late night shooting((Source: WALB))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are currently investigating after a shooting late Saturday night.

Members of the Bennington Police Department responded to 308 Pleasant Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigation reveals that he had been shot in front of the residence. According to police, the teen is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center.

Officers did encounter the male who shot the teen and they say he is currently cooperating with the investigation. There is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information please contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through our website at www.Benningtonpolice.com

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre
Stowe Mountain Rescue
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults
Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday

Latest News

Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Winooski Covid-19 testing site
In person Covid-19 testing sites to close June 25th
Marble Island
Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester
Both the Burlington Farmer's Market on Pine Street and BTV MKT in City Hall Park say the summer...
Both markets in Burlington seeing a strong start to summer