Police investigate shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are currently investigating after a shooting late Saturday night.

Members of the Bennington Police Department responded to 308 Pleasant Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived, they encountered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Investigation reveals that he had been shot in front of the residence. According to police, the teen is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center.

Officers did encounter the male who shot the teen and they say he is currently cooperating with the investigation. There is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information please contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through our website at www.Benningtonpolice.com

