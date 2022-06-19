Advertisement

Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

Marble Island
Marble Island(Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.

“I was informed that the reason the sailboat capsized was due to mechanical failure, and it was not due to lack of experience or operator error,” said Cpl. Stephen Gutierrez, of the Colchester Police Department.

Police said the process to recover the capsized boat will be starting tomorrow or Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Putney Fire and Rescue
Massachusetts man dies in I-91 crash
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults
Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
An Air Canada flight made an unexpected landing Thursday at the Burlington International Airport.
Air Canada flight gets diverted to Burlington
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre

Latest News

Winooski Covid-19 testing site
In person Covid-19 testing sites to close June 25th
Both the Burlington Farmer's Market on Pine Street and BTV MKT in City Hall Park say the summer...
Both markets in Burlington seeing a strong start to summer
Vermont Green FC gets back in win column with shutout against Boston
Vermont boys edge out New Hampshire for the Twin State victory, 14-13
New Hampshire girls capture Byrne Cup in lopsided win over Vermont