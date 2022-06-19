Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A water rescue in Colchester Saturday afternoon had police from multiple agencies, including Colchester Technical Rescue, Coast Guard, and Burlington Fire Department, responding to reports of a sailboat capsized on Lake Champlain’s Malletts Bay near Marble Island. Five people went into the water but all were safely assisted to shore. No injuries were reported, but the 24-foot sailboat did sink.

“I was informed that the reason the sailboat capsized was due to mechanical failure, and it was not due to lack of experience or operator error,” said Cpl. Stephen Gutierrez, of the Colchester Police Department.

Police said the process to recover the capsized boat will be starting tomorrow or Monday.

