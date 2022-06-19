Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating two separate, unrelated shootings that occurred late Saturday night in Washington County.

The first shooting, at a home on Dog Pond Road in the town of Woodbury, was reported at about 10:05 p.m. and involved a man shooting another man in one of his legs.

Police say the shooting arose from a dispute among a group of people who knew each other.

A person identified as the shooter was detained by other people at the home until state troopers arrived on scene, and he is currently in Vermont State Police custody and considered a person of interest.

The condition of the victim, an adult man, and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

Also on Saturday night, State Police were called to a second shooting in Waterbury, within 40 minutes of the first. They say this one happened near 22 North Main St. in Waterbury around 10:45 p.m.

Police say three people were parked in a car, when an unknown group of individuals approached the car on foot. Police say the driver of the car was struck in the head with a gun, and then shot in the torso.

The attackers fled the area and police are currently looking for them.

Police have not released the name of the individual injured in this shooting. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police are actively investigating both cases and encourage anyone with information that could help detectives to call the Vermont State Police’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.