Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say on 10:45pm on Saturday three people were parked in a car in a parking area in the vicinity of 22 North Main street when unknown individuals approached the vehicle by foot. North Main Street is a busy road in Waterbury. It’s the first street you hit after coming off I-89.

Police say that one person struck the driver -- an adult man -- over the head with a gun, and shot him in the upper torso.

“Well I’m shocked by it, and sad and I can feel the little hairs on the back of my neck come up,” said Peter Plagge of Waterbury.

“It’s not normal behavior around here in Waterbury,” said Brock Coderre of Waterbury.

Residents learning about the shooting say they’re surprised.

“We have never heard of any gun incidents in this area,” said Brendan Shea of Waterbury.

Police say the assailants fled the area after the shooting.

Police say initial investigation indicates this shooting was an isolated incident without a general threat to the public.

But some say it’s still concerning to learn about in the neighborhood that residents describe as ‘busy but comfortable.’

“We tend, I guess, to put it away and think it’s not going to happen to us but we all know these kind of things can,” said Plagge.

Police say the shooting took place in a parking area in the vicinity of 22 North Main Street. That address is home to a popular bake shop who opted to not go on camera during the busy holiday. Some neighbors didn’t hear about the shooting until Sunday morning.

“We had just shut off ‘Top Gun’ so we hadn’t heard anything but yeah surprised,” said Shea.

Police say the victim was transported to UVM Medical Center for treatment. His condition and seriousness of his injuries are unknown.

We have reached out repeatedly to police for more information and have not heard back. We still do not know the exact location of where in a parking area the shooting took place, how many individuals approached the vehicle, what the motive was, and if police have any suspects.

