What to do Sunday, June 19.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do in our region this Father’s day weekend.

The Archive, in Winooski, is hosting an Afrobeats Brunch in honor of Juneteenth. There are a variety of southern comfort foods including chicken & waffles, grits, and more. Brunch costs $30 per person. Food is served from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is free from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is an 18-plus event.

The Essex is hosting a backyard BBQ and Cornhole event Sunday.

In honor of Father’s Day, The Essex will have food, drinks, music, and games on tap. Bring your dad on by for a good time.

Forth Ethan Allen is also celebrating Juneteenth on Sunday.

Guests can expect there to be speakers, poets, and musicians. Guests are encouraged to tour the museum to learn about Vermont’s diversity. Admission is free. The goal of this event is to celebrate black culture. The event starts at 1 p.m. and will go on until 3 p.m.

