BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Father’s Day was a much nicer day, though it was windy. New Hampshire still had to deal with clouds and a few showers. The wind will quickly diminish overnight, but isolated frost is possible in spots like Saranac Lake, the Northeast Kingdom, and Northern New Hampshire. Monday, however, will be a near-perfect day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will then approach the region Tuesday, with afternoon showers, which will continue overnight. Summer officially arrives Tuesday at 5:13 AM.

Computer models have been struggling with the forecast for midweek, but it basically looks unsettled. There is the chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday, but some sun is also expected. Highs both days will be in the 70s, and lows in the 50s. Friday is looking dry and warmer.

The first weekend of summer will certainly feel like it, with highs in the 80s. There is the chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

