Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Father’s Day! Today will be a much more pleasant day than Saturday, though it will still be breezy and on the cool side. Most of the region will have partly sunny skies, though a few showers are possible in New Hampshire, especially early. Highs will be in the 60s. Tonight will be chilly again, with isolated frost not out of the question for spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. Monday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Summer officially arrives Tuesday, but showers are likely, with the chance for a thunderstorm. Wednesday is looking mainly dry, though a few showers cannot be ruled out. Thursday through Saturday will be mainly dry, though a few showers or thunderstorms are possible late on Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s, with lows in the low 60s.

