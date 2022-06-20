Advertisement

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

Three people have been treated at and released from a hospital after a 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) - Three people have been treated at and released from a hospital after a 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety says the vessel named the Elusive was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck.

Three passengers and two dogs jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed. They were rescued by other boats.

Photos showed flames and thick black smoke pouring from the yacht. The passengers were from Connecticut and Florida.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in...
Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County
Sarah Carpenter, 49, Newport arrested Saturday afternoon.
Newport woman arrested on attempted murder charges
Marble Island
Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

Latest News

Former youth council member reflects on time with the Vermont Climate Council
Climate Council looking for new youth members
FILE photo.
Vermont woman who shot dog found guilty of animal cruelty
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police: Sutton man entered a home, assaulted residents
Vermont woman who shot dog found guilty of animal cruelty
Vermont woman who shot dog found guilty of animal cruelty