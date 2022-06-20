Advertisement

Balint tests positive for COVID

Becca Balint
Becca Balint(MARIA_FRENCH | wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont congressional hopeful Becca Balint will have to take some time off from the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID.

The Democrat made the announcement on social media Monday morning. She says she tested negative before attending an event at the White House on Wednesday.

Balint says she is vaccinated and boosted and will isolate at home this week.

Early voting for the August primaries begins this Saturday.

