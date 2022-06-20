Balint tests positive for COVID

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont congressional hopeful Becca Balint will have to take some time off from the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID.

The Democrat made the announcement on social media Monday morning. She says she tested negative before attending an event at the White House on Wednesday.

Balint says she is vaccinated and boosted and will isolate at home this week.

Early voting for the August primaries begins this Saturday.

Today I tested positive for COVID. I tested negative before attending the Pride celebration at the White House last Wednesday. I started to feel cold-like symptoms last night. I am grateful for the protection of my vaccination and both boosters. — Becca Balint for Congress (@BeccaBalintVT) June 20, 2022

