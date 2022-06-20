Advertisement

Burlington city leaders address recent first responder assaults

Burlington city leaders are figuring out what’s next after multiple scary incidents involving firefighters.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders are figuring out what’s next after multiple scary incidents involving firefighters.

The Burlington Firefighters Association posted on social media about two incidents back to back.

One where fire crews responding to a call for help had a box thrown at the fire truck windshield.

The week before that, firefighters say someone tried to steal the Tower 1 truck while it was parked.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says there isn’t any tolerance for that kind of behavior in Burlington.

“It does seem like there has been some kind of shift, and it’s gotta stop. We certainly at a city level are doing everything we can to to turn this around, when these types of things happen were are putting find the individuals and holding them accountable,” said Mayor Weinberger.

Mayor Weinberger says incidents like this only adds to the challenge of hiring and retaining first responders in the city.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in...
Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County
Sarah Carpenter, 49, Newport arrested Saturday afternoon.
Newport woman arrested on attempted murder charges
Marble Island
Sailboat capsizes near Marble Island in Colchester

Latest News

Courtesy: Mount Washington Observatory
Mt. Washington sees mid-June snowfall
This created some issues for hikers, who weren’t dressed appropriately in the higher elevations.
Mt. Washington sees mid-June snowfall
The UVM Medical Center.
Construction begins around UVM Medical Center ER
Burlington city leaders are figuring out what’s next after multiple scary incidents involving...
Burlington city leaders address concerns over first responder assaults