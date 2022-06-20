Burlington city leaders address recent first responder assaults

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders are figuring out what’s next after multiple scary incidents involving firefighters.

The Burlington Firefighters Association posted on social media about two incidents back to back.

One where fire crews responding to a call for help had a box thrown at the fire truck windshield.

The week before that, firefighters say someone tried to steal the Tower 1 truck while it was parked.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says there isn’t any tolerance for that kind of behavior in Burlington.

“It does seem like there has been some kind of shift, and it’s gotta stop. We certainly at a city level are doing everything we can to to turn this around, when these types of things happen were are putting find the individuals and holding them accountable,” said Mayor Weinberger.

Mayor Weinberger says incidents like this only adds to the challenge of hiring and retaining first responders in the city.

