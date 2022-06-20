Advertisement

Children’s hospital at DHMC turns 30

Children's Hospital at Dartmouth
Children's Hospital at Dartmouth(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A special birthday celebration in the Upper Valley is honoring a commitment to kids.

Dartmouth Health has been treating kids since its inception more than a century ago. But on Monday, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth turned 30. CHaD is New Hampshire’s only certified children’s hospital and the only pediatric trauma center in the state accredited by the American College of Surgeons. Officials say it’s more than just a hospital, it’s security for families.

“Families have a great deal of security knowing that there is a children’s hospital in their community should they need it. And usually they don’t need it. But also having a children’s hospital then creates a community of pediatric health professionals who deliver ambulatory care, secondary and primary care, and even public health,” said Dr. Keith Loud, the physician in chief at CHaD.

Officials say upcoming priorities for CHaD include improving access in the southern part of the state, making sure ICU facilities are state-of-the-art, and continuing to meet the increasing need for behavioral and mental health.

