Climate Council looking for new youth members

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s climate council is still looking ahead at what’s next, even though the Climate Action Plan is already sent out. The group is looking to bring on more young people to serve in various roles.

Iris Hsiang calls this legislative session, the first since the climate action plan was released, a success.

“All in all it was a good step forward and a good show that climate is still an issue that our legislature cares about and really that our people care about,” said former youth climate council member Hsiang.

Wins for the former climate council youth member this session included the Environmental Justice bill signed into law by the governor. But more could have been done on issues like the clean heat standard according to Hsiang.

Secretary to the Agency of Natural Resources Julie Moore says the former youth member Iris Hsiang played a major role on the council and came up with ideas like adding more young people.

“We are the people that it is going to affect the most and so having our voices to remind people that our lives are on the line is something that is really important to this work and something that we cant leave out,” said Hsiang of her purpose and motivation in the climate council.

As a youth member, responsibilities include: Voting on measures presented to the council, as well as attending meetings, being a part of subcommittees and being a voice for the next generation when it comes to action to fight climate change.

The current member also believes there was a lot of progress made this legislative session that resulted from the climate councils work, but there is a lot more to be done.

Outgoing member Iris Hsiang says the next member stands to make a lot of progress for the state and their peers.

Hsiang also pushed to have more youth climate council members serve on subcommittees within the council so 6 new youth members in total, that has passed so those positions will also need to be filled.

The deadline to apply to be on that council is Monday.

Julie Moore agrees this year came with many wins for Vermont’s investments in climate. But the work of the climate council is not done, every four years the plan will be updated.

Moore says they also need to look harder at transportation and clean heat standards for future sessions. She also emphasizes the value of a youth voice.

“We are talking about 2030, 2050 where they will be, todays youth will be the adults,” said Moore.

Iris Hsiang also saw her role as a a constant reminder to help move the agenda forward. “Really that their role is to keep reminding the other climate counselors and the Scott administration in particular that we need climate action now,” said Hsaing.

If you are interested in applying and getting involved, follow this link to fill out the application.

