Construction begins around UVM Medical Center ER

The UVM Medical Center.
The UVM Medical Center.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Repaving will begin at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington Monday. This is on Mary Fletcher Drive.

Hospital reps say the road has deteriorated under heavy use and needs to be repaved for ambulance safety, to minimize water runoff, and reduce damage to snow removal equipment.

Access to the emergency department and McClure employee entrance will be via Colchester Avenue.

Shuttles and public transit will continue to run.

The road closure will be in effect until mid-August.

