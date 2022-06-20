Advertisement

Hard’ack Recreation Area pool opens Monday

City leaders say it’s the first indoor/outdoor pool in Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. ABLANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The New Hard’ack Pool opens in St. Albans Monday.

City leaders say it’s the first indoor/outdoor pool in Vermont. In the summer, it’s open. In the winter, it’s covered by an inflatable dome.

More than 100 school kids are expected to jump in or give the slide a go during the ceremony Monday at 12:15 p.m.

Funding for the pool was approved by voters.

The upgraded pool is part of a larger renovation in St. Albans.

