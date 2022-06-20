Hikers rescued from cold, snowy White Mountains

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - Several hikers were saved from the New Hampshire mountains after winter conditions with wind and snow force calls for rescue over the weekend.

According to the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, conditions on Mount Clay included 80 mile per hour winds, freezing temperatures, rain, sleet and snow.

The team says it doesn’t usually rescue in that area, but other rescue teams were busy, so they responded. The hiker reportedly texted his wife saying he was wet and cold, feeling like he could die without help.

We don’t know how he’s doing, but we do know he was taken to the hospital after crews found him unresponsive and in a highly hypothermic state.

Several hikers were apparently caught off guard by the forecasted weather conditions and called 911 for help.

