Advertisement

Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Vermonters gathered in Essex to celebrate Juneteenth, recognizing black history and the importance of emancipation.

This is the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday. It celebrates this day in 1865 when the news of the end of the civil war reached Texas, 3 years after the emancipation proclamation ended slavery. In Essex, event goers listened to music, heard poetry, and enjoyed good food; like honey glazed cornbread from Harmony’s Kitchen.

Reading from a book of poems Rajnii Eddins said, “This morning will not be mourning nor our thorn and tears. This forever moment is showing our fears. Say beautiful sun kissed people, beautiful sun kissed people. We are on the cusp of overthrowing overseers.”

Eddins was the keynote speaker at the event. Attendees had the opportunity to explore the Fort Ethan Allen Museum for free, and some lawmakers advocated for voters to vote yes for Proposition 2 in the November election. This state constitutional amendment would eliminate any remaining reference to slavery and serve as a foundation for addressing systemic racism in Vermont law.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre
Stowe Mountain Rescue
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults

Latest News

North Main Street in Waterbury
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting
James Badger / Barre Police Department
Barre Police on patrol find 40 bags of Heroin
Burlington
Juneteenth Gospel Brunch in Park event in Burlington
Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex