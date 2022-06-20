Advertisement

Lawyers for Harmony Montgomery’s dad ask for bodycam footage

Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old...
Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for the father of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 have asked a judge to order the state attorney general’s office to provide body camera footage from his interaction with police.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January on several charges, including a second-degree assault charge alleging that he struck his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, in the face in July 2019. He’s pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers, in a motion filed Friday, requested the police body camera footage from Adam Montgomery’s interactions with police on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 2.

The lawyers said the request falls under state rules of criminal procedure “as it will consist of statements by witnesses, such as police officers, and therefore must be provided within 45 calendar days of the entry of a not guilty plea. Mr. Montgomery entered his not guilty plea on Jan. 4, 2022.”

The attorney general’s office is aware of the filing and will respond appropriately in court, a spokesperson said Monday. The office has 10 days to respond.

Adam Montgomery had custody of Harmony, who was last seen in late 2019, but authorities didn’t know she was missing until last year.

Montgomery told police that he brought Harmony to be with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019.

Police are still searching for Harmony and they have received hundreds of tips. They searched a former residence of Adam Montgomery’s last week.

Police are offering $150,000 for information that will lead them to the missing child.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in...
Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County
Sarah Carpenter
Newport woman charged with attempted murder
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Becca Balint
Balint tests positive for COVID
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
File photo
Police ID victim in Springfield homicide
Vermont Green FC player-coach uses playing experience to challenge players in a unique way