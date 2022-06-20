Mt. Washington sees mid-June snowfall

MT. WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Mount Washington saw snow over the weekend.

In a social media post, the Observatory showed photos of the June snow.

This created some issues for hikers, who weren’t dressed appropriately in the higher elevations.

The Mount Washington Observatory says the snow and ice from the weekend won’t be sticking around for too long as seasonal temperatures return Monday.

