Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Two teens have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy on the Barre Bike Path.
2 teens charged in brutal attack on 14-year-old in Barre
Stowe Mountain Rescue
Search dog rescues, comforts missing Springfield man
Carl Sanborn
Police searching for suspect in child sexual assaults

Latest News

North Main Street in Waterbury
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Rajnii Eddins
Juneteeth celebrations: Music, food, and poetry in Essex
James Badger / Barre Police Department
Barre Police on patrol find 40 bags of Heroin