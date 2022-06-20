Police ID victim in Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police have identified a local man whose body was found along a Springfield road earlier this month.

Authorities say Justin Gilliam, 37, of Springfield, died of a gunshot wound to the head. His body was found Monday, June 6, on a remote section of Greeley Road by a resident who lives nearby.

Police have released few other detials about the case.

So far this year, there have been a least five shootings in Springfield, including one on Union Street that took place in board daylight last month.

Related Story:

Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.