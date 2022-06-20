Police: Sutton man entered a home, assaulted residents

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Sutton man will be adding to his list of charges Monday after police say he assaulted people in a Coventry home.

32-year-old Wesley Kidder will be in court to be charged with two new counts of second degree aggravated domestic assault and one count of burglary.

He already had a warrant for second degree aggravated domestic assault.

Police say Sunday, he went into a home on Main Street and assaulted two household members.

Police say he crashed his car trying to get away from police and then ran off.

An extensive law enforcement search found him.

