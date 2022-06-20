Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A pregnant nurse working at the Rutland Regional Medical Center was punched by a patient Sunday.

Authorities say it happened in the ER. There were no immediate details from the police on any possible charges.

Officials say the nurse, who was eight months pregnant, was admitted and being monitored and that she and the baby are fine.

A hospital spokesperson says the patient was suffering from a mental health crisis. They say the hospital supports efforts by our congressional delegation to make assaulting a health care worker a federal offense.

