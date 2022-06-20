Rutland death called a homicide; two suspects being extradited

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Monday morning, Rutland City Police confirm a suspicious death is a homicide.

According to an autopsy, Sincere Johnson, 46, of New York was killed at a home on Baxter Street June 18.

Police say Courtney Samplatsky, 34, and Michael O’Brie, 35, are the murder suspects.

They are arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated charges, including breaking into a post office, and will be sent back to Vermont to answer to charges in Johnson’s death.

Related stories:

Police: Fair Haven couple ‘persons of interest’ in Rutland suspicious death

Police: Persons of interest in Vermont homicide arrested in New Hampshire

New details on suspicious death investigation in Rutland City

Police investigate suspicious death in Rutland

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.