Rutland death called a homicide; two suspects being extradited

Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Monday morning, Rutland City Police confirm a suspicious death is a homicide.

According to an autopsy, Sincere Johnson, 46, of New York was killed at a home on Baxter Street June 18.

Police say Courtney Samplatsky, 34, and Michael O’Brie, 35, are the murder suspects.

They are arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated charges, including breaking into a post office, and will be sent back to Vermont to answer to charges in Johnson’s death.

